Beau Biden's widow expected to testify. Who is Hallie Biden?

Hallie Biden, the widow of the late Beau Biden and Hunter Biden's ex-lover, will testify in the federal firearms case against the president's son in a downtown Wilmington courthouse.

She could take the stand as early as Wednesday.

In opening arguments, prosecutors revealed that she will testify under an immunity agreement about how she used drugs with Hunter Biden and what she witnessed in the fall of 2018.

Who is Hallie Biden?

Hallie Biden is the widow of Hunter Biden's brother, Beau Biden, and a key part of the case facing Hunter Biden.

The two became romantically involved in 2016 and were still seeing each other in the fall of 2018, when Hunter Biden purchased the gun at the center of the federal firearms case.

Hunter Biden's parents supported the couple in their relationship. In 2017, they said, "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have (our) full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

What will Hallie testify about?

Hallie Biden was in a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden in October 2018, according to pretrial motions filed by prosecutors, the same month that Hunter purchased the gun and that Hallie later threw it away at a north Delaware grocery store.

Hallie Biden, according to prosecutors, will testify that she saw Hunter Biden use drugs multiple times. She will also speak about him staying at her home in the fall of 2018 and how she and her kids would search his "bags, backpacks, and vehicle in an effort to help him get sober," according to court documents.

Exhibit from pretrial litigation in the felony gun charges trial of Hunter Biden. The message was sent to Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter Biden’s brother Beau Biden. Hallie and Hunter were in a relationship following Beau's death.

They found drugs and drug paraphernalia multiple times, prosecutors said.

Hallie Biden also had multiple text message exchanges with Hunter Biden, which will be used as evidence in the trial.

