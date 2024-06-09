Beat summer boredom with these activities throughout Stanislaus County. See what’s offered
Hoping to learn a new skill, brush up on an old one or avoid the kids’ complaints of boredom this summer?
Several free and low-cost programs will be offered in Modesto and surrounding areas for all ages. Numerous free food programs are also available.
Here are some options, their prices and where to sign up.
Maddux Youth Center
The center is offering a wide range of free classes and programs all summer. Programs include a Junior Chef nutritional class, homework assistance, craft programs, yoga and cardio classes, volleyball and basketball clinics and much more.
The full calendar can be found here.
Modesto Senior Citizens Center
The center is offering numerous free and paid classes for age 60 and up. Classes range from ukulele lessons to craft circles, yoga classes and more.
The full calendar can be found here.
Stanislaus County Library
The Stanislaus County Library offers free children’s classes across its 14 branch locations including Turlock, Ceres and Keyes. Classes are offered weekly and include Lego days, story times and book clubs.
The full calendar can be found here.
Free meal programs:
A California Department of Education full list of free meals available throughout Stanislaus County school districts can be found here.
The Modesto City Schools Summer Food Program has free meals available at various parks throughout Modesto.
Ages 1-18
Weekdays through July 31
Time varies by location
Hot meals are available to eat at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center or take to go. RSVP by calling the center at 209-341-2974.
$3 optional donation, $6 for guests under 60
Ages 60+ and guest
City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department
The department will host several free and low-cost programs throughout the summer for all ages.
Registration can be completed online at modesto.perfectmind.com, in person at 1010 10th St., Suite 4400, by mail or by fax. The full guide can be found here. Here’s some of what it includes:
Sports/recreation:
Swimming lessons
Multiple classes for ages 3 and up
Public lessons $40
Private lessons start at $60
Public recreational swim
ALL AGES
$2 per swim
Davis High School, Johansen High School
12 & UNDER
$2 per swim
Graceada Park
SENIOR/DISABLED
$2 per swim
Sonoma Elementary School
Splash Camp!
A children’s swimming camp centered around lessons and crafts.
Ages 5-9
$90
Public Lap Swim
15+
$2 per swim
Beyer High School, Johansen High School
Beginner Tennis Course
Ages 5+
$50
4 sessions over the course of 4 weeks
Roosevelt Park Tennis Courts
4-day Beginner Tennis Camp
Ages 5+
$50
Roosevelt Park Tennis Courts
Bowling
A league designed for individuals with special needs and/or physical disabilities.
Ages 8+
$46
Yosemite Lanes
Academic:
CSI: Crime Solving Institute
5-day camp learning about police work taught by the Modesto Police Department.
Ages 8-12
$50
Boy Scout Clubhouse in Enslen Park
Carnegie Arts Center
The center is hosting a variety of five-day summer art camps for ages 5-13. Classes start at $115. The calendar and registration link can be found here.
The center hosts free activities throughout the summer for all ages including Art Chat Happy Hours, Family Friday activities and $5 Creative Art Studios.
The full calendar can be found here.
Family Events:
Carnegie Arts Center Block Party
A family event with live performances, art, vendors and free admission to the Youth Art Exhibition.
June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free
Carnegie Arts Center
Summer Games Sports Festival
Youth sports competition in a variety of games.
June 22, noon to 3 p.m.
Free
Maddux Youth Center
Dive-In Movie Night
Movie night while floating in the pool.
July 26 at 7 p.m.
$4
Johansen High School
Night at the Museum
An interactive night at the McHenry Museum.
July 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Free
McHenry Museum
National Night Out
Community event with booths, games and more.
Aug. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Free
James Marshall Park