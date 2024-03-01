How do you beat the odds playing Florida Lottery? Are more winning tickets sold at Publix?

Like to play the Florida Lottery?

You're not alone.

No matter which game you're playing, there's always the hope you'll beat the odds and take home the jackpot.

But where are all those winning tickets sold? Are your chances higher if you allow the machine to pick your numbers? Does Publix really sell more winning tickets than any other retailer? And what about city; does that count?

We tracked all the winners in the various drawings — Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, Jackpot Triple Play and Fantasy 5 — held in February to find answers to your questions.

How many Florida Lottery winners were there in February 2024?

In February, there were 81 winners in the drawings held between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29.

That was much higher than the 56 who won in January, although there were six days in January with no winners.

That wasn't the case in February, where there was at least one winner every day.

Are more winning lottery tickets sold at Publix?

Publix continued to sell more winning Florida Lottery tickets in February than any other retailer.

Here are the top retailers in February:

Publix: 37 winners (more than double the 16 in January)

7-Eleven: 6 winners

Sedano's Supermarket: 4 winners

Winn Dixie: 4 winners

Race Trac: 2 winners

Walmart: 2 winners

What Florida city had the most lottery winners in February?

Here are the cities in February where the most winning lottery tickets were sold:

Miami: 12 (top city for second month in a row)

Tampa: 5

Ocala: 4

West Palm Beach: 3

North Miami Beach: 2

Boca Raton: 2

Boynton Beach: 2

Bradenton: 2

Melbourne: 2

Pembroke Pines: 2

Port St. Lucie: 2

St. Petersburg: 2

Miami was the top location in January, with eight winners.

If you buy a lottery ticket at a Publix in Miami, do odds improve?

Four of the 12 winning tickets sold in Miami were sold at a Publix.

What Florida Lottery game saw the most winners in February?

Not surprisingly, most winners were playing Fantasy 5. There were 74 Fantasy 5 winners out of the 81 winning tickets sold in February.

What other games had winners in February?

Other than Fantasy 5, there were winners in these games:

Jackpot Triple Play: 3 winners

Mega Millions: 1 winner

Florida Lotto: 1 winner

Cash4Life: 1 winner

What were the biggest jackpots won in February?

There were four multi-million tickets sold in February. Two were sold at a Publix and a third at 7-Eleven.

The biggest win in January was a $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Tampa on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

What was the biggest Fantasy 5 jackpot in February?

The biggest Fantasy 5 jackpot sold in February was $139,070. The winning ticket was sold Feb. 10 at a Publix in Fort Lauderdale.

What were the smallest Fantasy 5 jackpots won in February?

There were three winners in the Fantasy 5 drawing held Feb. 12. Each of the winners — in Inglis, Tampa and West Palm Beach — won $17,516. Two of the tickets were sold at Publix.

How many quick pick tickets won in February's Florida Lottery drawings?

Out of the 81 winning tickets sold in February, 45 were quick pick tickets where the machine selected the numbers at random.

Twenty-two of the winning quick pick tickets in February were sold at Publix. Three were sold at a 7-Eleven.

