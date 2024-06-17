Beat the heat: Cooling centers available in Canton, Massillon this week

Due to the forecasted heat index for this week, cooling centers are available in Canton and Massillon.

The cooling centers will operate as follows:

Refuge of Hope, 715 Second St. NE, Canton, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests must enter through door 4. Water and food will be available.

J. Babe Stearn Center, 2628 13th St. SW, Canton, is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests enter through the main door.

Massillon Health Department, 611 Erie St. S, will have an open cooling center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The building will be closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

More: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat? Here are some tips

SARTA will provide transportation to cooling centers. Access SARTA from any regular bus stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Avenue SE. There will be no fee if riders tell bus drivers they are going to a cooling center.

If traveling to the J. Babe Stearn Center, use Route 113. If transportation is needed when SARTA is not available, call City of Canton dispatch at 330-649-5800.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Cooling centers available in Canton, Massillon this week