Bears say TE Miller had "urgent" surgery on left leg

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) taken off the field on a cart, after injuring his leg in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Miller hurt his leg on an apparent touchdown reception that was overturned on review. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say tight end Zach Miller had "urgent" surgery to repair an artery in his left leg after suffering a gruesome injury in Sunday's loss at New Orleans.

The team says the operation Sunday to repair a torn popliteal artery was successful. Miller remains at University Medical Center New Orleans.

Miller dislocated his knee when he landed in the end zone attempting to catch a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky. The injury, which was replayed several times on the scoreboard, forced the 33-year-old tight end to be carted off and taken to the hospital.

After a replay review, officials ruled the ball hit the ground when Miller bobbled it on his way down.

___

