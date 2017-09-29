Bears-Packers game resumes after lightning delay

Fans fill the concourse at Lambeau Field during a lightning delay in NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers' game against the Chicago Bears has resumed after a delay of about 45 minutes because of lightning.

Play was delayed at the end of the first quarter with the Packers leading 14-0. Players left the field and the stadium announcer asked fans to move indoors into the concourses.

Lightning flashed in the distance and heavy rain started soon after the announcement. Players warmed up for a few minutes before play resumed.

