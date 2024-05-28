Bears in Middle Tennessee: How to avoid a trash buffet as population rebounds

Black bears are coming.

Well, technically they're already here, but they'll soon start dispersing, exploring and ripping into trash cans across Middle Tennessee. This is bear country after all.

"We've not had any sightings this year, but we do expect to get some," said Dan Gibbs, the black bear coordinator for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

While sightings in Nashville are few and far between, the bears have started encroaching on the boundaries, mostly from the south.

That's a little odd, according to Gibbs.

"We have reproducing bears in Rutherford County, but we have more north of Nashville," he said. "So you'd expect to see bears coming from the north, but that hasn't been the case."

In the days of Davey Crockett and Daniel Boone, bears enhabited all sides of Tennessee, even in western counties, Gibbs said. Those populations dwindled, largely settling in east Tennessee. Bears are now on the rebound.

""Bears do what bears do," Gibbs said. "They roam."

This time of the year, young males are going to start branching out on their own and "showing up in weird places" in search of a place to settle down, Gibbs said.

How to keep bears out of your space

Bears go where there's food. As more developments go up and more people move in, there's more trash. It's a buffet for bears.

Gibbs recommended all Middle Tennessee residents prepare for bears with these tips:

Never feed bears: Intentionally feeding bears or leaving out anything that tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people.

Secure garbage, recycling: Keep trash in bear-resistant trash cans or buildings — cars don't count — or haul out trash to approved disposal sites. For curbside trash pickup, avoid putting out bins until the morning of service.

Remove pet and bird food: When bears are active, you should remove bird feeders and dog or cat food from outside. Birdseed is high in calories and very appealing to bears.

Clean and store grills: Grills and smokers should be kept clean of all grease, fat and food. Store grills and smokers in a secure area.

If you see a black bear in your yard, don't approach it. Make your presence known by yelling and shouting in an attempt to scare it away. If the bear approaches you, throw rocks or sticks until it leaves.

How to report bear sightings to TWRA: Fill out the form here

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bears in Middle Tennessee: Sightings expected as summer arrives