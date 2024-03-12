Bears are coming out of hibernation in NY, sometimes earlier. What to know, what to do

March not only signals spring weather, but also the time for bears to emerge from their dens.

In New York, bears generally emerge from their sleep in late March and early April. But bears have been awakening early. According to the environmental news website Earth.org, a temperature increase of just 1 degree Celsius (about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), reduces bears' sleep by an average of six days.

"Unfortunately, with a shift in climate and shortening winters in the Northeast, scientists and wildlife professionals are seeing cases where black bears are waking up earlier, sometimes before adequate food sources are available. Without reliable food sources in the wild, bears then turn to residential areas, putting them at risk of being hit by cars, shot, or other detrimental interactions with humans," the Appalachian Mountain Club notes on its website.

Elsewhere in NY: Watch: Black bear caught on doorbell cameras prowling through Pittsford neighborhood

The state Department of Environmental Conservation offers these safety tips should you encounter a bear:

Never feed or approach bears. This includes unintentional feeding such as allowing bears to get into bird feeders, barbecue grills and pet food.

Clean and store grills. If bears are active in your area, store the grill indoors (but leave the propane tank outside as the tank is a fire risk.) When camping, keep the fire pit or grill clean as well.

Secure food, garbage and recycling. Bears are omnivores, eating nearly anything. And while that includes grasses, berries and carrion, when feeding on garbage, bears will also eat soap and food packaging.

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Bears are ending their hibernation in NY. What to know, what to do