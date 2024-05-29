Bear's body mysteriously disappears after being hit off Beltline Highway in Eugene

Bear seen in Eugene found dead, May 28, 2024. Oregon State Police are searching for missing body.

A bear found dead off the Beltline Highway near River Road is now missing. Oregon State Police are asking for the body to be returned.

A photo of the dead bear was posted to the Facebook page Lane County Caught on Camera before 7 a.m., Tuesday. Shortly after, the bear's body disappeared.

OSP and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received calls about the deceased bear around 7:30 a.m. OSP stated that troopers patrolled a 12-mile section of Beltline Highway and were unable to locate the bear. However, they did find blood stains that indicate the location where the bear was likely struck by a car.

This could have been the same young bear that was seen near the River Road area's West Bank Bike Path Monday at around 11 a.m.

OSP determined the deceased bear was likely taken illegally by a member of the public. It is illegal to take many deceased wildlife, including cougar, bear, pronghorn, bighorn sheep or Rocky Mountain goat, according to ODFW.

OSP and ODFW are asking for any information regarding who removed this bear. Call the OSP Springfield Area Command Center for any information regarding the deceased bear at 541-726-2536.

Only deer, elk and unprotected animals, including coyotes, skunks, nutria, opossum, badgers, porcupines and weasels, may be salvaged from roadways. If a commuter hits and kills a large wild animal or sees a dead animal on the roadway, remove it to the side of the road if it is safe to do so, or call 911.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Bear's body mysteriously missing after sighting off highway in Eugene