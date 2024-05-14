Bearden High School student one of 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program winners

A Bearden High School student was named a U.S. Presidential Scholars Program award recipient. She is also this year's valedictorian at her school.

Avigail Laing is one of only 161 students selected to win the honor out of 3.7 million students countrywide expected to graduate high school this year, according to a press release from the Department of Education.

Bearden High School Principal Debbie Sayers said she's extremely proud of Laing.

"She is such a sponge for learning," Sayers said. Laing has been interested in coding, math and other science, technology and math-related subjects from the very start, she said.

"Avigail is a total package, She checks all the boxes in terms of everything academic. Every teacher who has her loves her. ... All of her teachers appreciate her work ethic and her genuine interest in learning."

After high school, she plans to study computer science in an honors program at the University of Florida on a partial scholarship.

Avigail Laing is a Bearden High School student who was named a U.S. Department of Education Presidential scholar.

Over 5,700 candidates qualified for the award, which honors outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects the winners annually based on the students' academic success, excellence in arts and technical education, essays, school transcripts and a demonstrated commitment to community service, according to the press release.

Two students from each state are selected for the honor, and the other winning student from Tennessee is Jonathan Mehrotra from White Station High School in Memphis.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, according to the press release. “On behalf of President (Joe) Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”

The Presidential Scholars Program, created in 1964, has honored over 8,200 of the country's highest achieving students. The scholars will be recognized with an online recognition program this summer.

