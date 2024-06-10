Bear unsuccessfully attempts to break out of enclosure at southeast Kansas zoo

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A bear unsuccessfully attempted to break out of its enclosure at a zoo in southeast Kansas on Sunday.

“Earlier today, Ralph Mitchell Zoo staff discovered one of its three Siberian bear sisters had apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable and made an unsuccessful attempt to tunnel out of her enclosure,” said the City of Independence, Kansas.

The city says the bear never made it out of its enclosure but that she did dig under the viewing platform and was briefly out of sight to zoo staff.

“Staff quickly responded to the situation, coaxed the bear back into the security of her pen and are taking steps to reinforce the enclosure to eliminate any chance of a future breakout,” said Independence. “To fully ensure public safety while the bear was misbehaving, staff cleared the zoo of all visitors and locked the secondary enclosure within five minutes of discovering the dig, and within 10 minutes, had the bear back safely secured in the enclosure.”

Northwest Kansas crash leaves 2 out of state men seriously injured

Protocol required the Ralph Mitchell Zoo to notify the Independence Police Department. They responded to provide assistance.

“Safety of our visitors is always our number one priority, followed by the well-being of our animals, so I am very thankful for the quick actions of the zoo staff and responding officers to avert danger,” said Independence City Manager Kelly Passauer.

The bears will be off exhibit for the next few days while staff makes further modifications and reinforcements to their enclosure.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.