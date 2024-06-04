Bear tranquilized after wandering into backyard in downtown SLO

A bear found wandering in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning was tranquilized and relocated from the area without incident, police said.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it began receiving calls of a bear near the intersection of Osos and Peach streets around 5:50 a.m.

Officers at the scene spotted “what appeared to be a healthy bear, approximately 250 pounds, which had wandered into the backyard of a residence on Osos,” the department said in a news release.

Police said the bear wasn’t acting in a threatening manner and “appeared as though it was trying to make its way back to its natural habitat.”

The Police Department set up a perimeter to contain the bear while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to tranquilize and help relocate the animal, according to the release. It was then taken back to its natural habitat.

“At no time during this incident did the bear become threatening towards the community or officers,” the release said.

Anyone who spots a what could be considered a dangerous animal in the city was encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7131.