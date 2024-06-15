Bear spotted roaming at Little Rock Air Force Base

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – There have been multiple bear sightings in central Arkansas this week and the most recent has come at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

In a post on Facebook, LRAFB officials said that a bear had been spotted on base, but it was moving east out of the base and the city to a new home.

As part of the post, some tips were included to reduce the chance of any run-ins, the tips include:

-Never feed bears

-Secure food, garbage and recycling

-Never leave pet food outdoors

-Check your yard for bears before letting out your dog

Included in the PSA were also a set of instructions on what to do should you encounter a bear:

-If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach it

-If you encounter a bear that’s aware of you, remain calm, don’t run; running may trigger a chase response.

-Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human

-If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises

-Black bear attacks are rare, but if it does happen, DO NOT play dead, fight back!

-Report all bear encounters

To learn more about bears in the Natural State, visit AGFC.com.

