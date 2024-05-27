Bear spotted near West Bank Bike Path in Eugene. Police urge residents to be observant

A bear was seen near the River Road area's West Bank Bike Path this morning, according to a Eugene Police Department news release.

The bear, which witnesses estimated to be young, was first spotted at around 11:13 a.m. in a back yard near Skip Ct. and Carolyn Dr.

The bear was last seen near the Owosso Bike Bridge.

Eugene Police urged residents to stay respectful of the fact that all wildlife is in fact “wild” and give them a wide berth, and asked residents in the River Road and Good Pasture Island area to be observant and keep their children and pets close.

Oregon State Police have been notified of the sighting, according to Eugene Police.

The release did not state what type of bear it was.

Eugene's natural areas and parks are home to a variety of wildlife, with occasional visits from cougars and other predators.

Most problems with bears are caused by people feeding them, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency has the following tips:

Keep pet food indoors. Feed pets in the house, garage or enclosed kennel.

Hang bird feeders from a wire at least 10 feet off the ground and 6 to 10 feet from the trunk of tree.

Remove fruit that has fallen from trees.

Add lime to compost piles to reduce odors ― do not compost meat, bones, fruit, dairy products or grease.

Secure garbage cans in a garage, shed or behind a chain link or electric fence.

Purchase bear-proof garbage cans if necessary.

Put garbage cans out just before pick-up time, not the night before.

Take garbage with you when leaving your vacation home.

Clean garbage containers regularly with bleach or moth balls to reduce odors.

Use electric fencing to keep bears from orchards, gardens, compost, beehives and berries.

Store livestock food in a secure place.

Don’t leave scented candles, soap or suntan lotions outdoors or near open windows.

Keep barbeques clean. Store them in a shed or garage.

Talk to neighbors to encourage everyone in the neighborhood to remove attractants.

Stay indoors and allow a snooping bear to move on.

Never, ever feed a bear.

Teach children about bear safety.

For more information, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/black_bears.asp

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Bear spotted near West Bank Bike Path in Eugene