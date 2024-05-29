Bear sightings increase in foothills communities as summer draws near

INDIAN HILLS, Colo. (KDVR) — Wildlife sightings typically increase in spring and summer in Colorado. Many residents in the Indian Hills neighborhood report bears searching for food in yards and trash collection areas.

FOX31 obtained video showing a bear and her cub entering Stuart Sauer’s property. The bear left after Sauer shined a light at the bear and yelled.

Coloradans seeing big rate hikes for homeowners insurance

Chuck Koch, who has lived in the area since the 1970s, told FOX31 that bears are commonly spotted between Indian Hills and Evergreen.

“They’re out of hibernation and they’re hungry,” Koch said.

Many say they feel bears are becoming more aggressive.

“I’ve actually had the bears follow me to my door. They’ve lost their fear of man,” Koch said.

Sauer agreed.

“They’ll sit there and they’ll lie down in the woods and they’ll wait for you to leave,” he said.

Be bear-aware in Colorado

Homeowners should lock up trash, remove bird feed at night and closely monitor their pets.

Neighbors in the foothills communities realize encounters with wildlife just come with the territory.

“If you’re going to live up here, you just deal with the bears,” Koch said.

Apple, Samsung must let customers repair their own phones under new Colorado law

Visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website for information about how to bearproof your home.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.