Bear, McKenna, Meier, Roberts elected to Jamestown Public School Board

Jun. 11—JAMESTOWN — Incumbent Aaron Roberts was reelected to the Jamestown Public School Board Tuesday in unofficial results, while Jamie Bear was elected to serve her first four-year term on the board. Jacob Meier and Owen McKenna were also elected to their first terms.

Bear, McKenna and Meier were seeking three city seats on the Jamestown Public School Board. Bear, Diane Hanson and Gayle Nelson hold the three city seats. Hanson and Nelson did not seek reelection.

Roberts won the lone rural seat with 1,657 votes. He ran uncontested for the rural seat on the school board.

For the three city seats, Bear received the most votes with 1,548 followed by McKenna with 1,349 and Meier with 1,332.

Bear was seeking her first full term on the school board. She was appointed in March 2023 to serve the remainder of Roger Haut's term after his death in January 2023.