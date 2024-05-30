Bear may be to blame for goats gone missing in Exeter, officials say

May 30—Police are investigating the disappearance of several goats in Exeter, after three baby goats were reported missing in the Newfields Road area — with officials suggesting a bear may be to blame.

On May 25, goat owners contacted Exeter police to report that three baby goats, also called kids, had vanished just a few weeks after another baby goat went missing and was never found.

In the hours before the three goats disappeared, one of the owners reported hearing them making noises around 2 a.m. on May 25.

"The owner went outside to check on the goats and reported that they appeared to be fine at that time, but when she returned to feed them around 5:45 a.m. the three goats were missing," Exeter police said in a news release.

No blood or fur was found inside the pen, but some goat remains and blood were later discovered in a wooded area behind the property, police said.

The owner told police when the first goat disappeared a few weeks earlier, she assumed it was taken by a predator.

"However, when the additional goats went missing she became more suspicious and reported that she believes they may have been stolen," police said in a news release.

At this time, police say they've found no evidence to indicate the goats were taken by a person, but officers continue to patrol the area regularly.

As part of the investigation, Exeter police reported the incident to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A representative from the agency visited Exeter on Wednesday and determined the goats may have been taken by a bear, based on the information provided.

After learning about the missing goats, Hampton Falls police contacted their counterparts in Exeter to report a similar incident involving missing goats in their town. Exeter police said there is no evidence at the time to connect the two cases.

"This is an unusual case that's obviously very distressing to the owners of these goats, which is understandable," Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement. "Our officers have investigated the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and have been unable to find any evidence suggesting that someone other than a wild animal like a bear, as Fish and Game indicated, was involved."

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.