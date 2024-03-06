Bear mauls woman who was trying to separate her dog from cubs, Pennsylvania cops say

A woman outside with her dog was mauled by a bear that was with her three cubs, according to Pennsylvania police and news reports.

The attack happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in Butler Township as the woman was walking her dog, Butler Township police told KDKA.

A bear and her three cubs interacted with the dog, which led the woman to intervene, according to Butler Radio. That’s when she was attacked by the bear.

Police said the woman was bit on her head and one of her arms and was found by first responders bleeding “profusely,” the Butler Eagle reported.

“The mama bear started getting aggressive while we were here, and she was euthanized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” Butler Township police Sgt. Thomas Vensel told WTAE. “The three cubs were tranquilized and are currently being transported to be dropped off at an unknown location.”

Jesse Bish, the Pennsylvania Game Commission director for the Northwest Region, said the three cubs may be euthanized as well, according to WTAE.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to KDKA.

“This is a first for me and a first for the area. I talked to some people who said they’ve been seeing them in the area. Obviously, there was a bird feeder that was knocked down,” Vensel told WPXI. “We’ve had warm weather lately, so I’m assuming these animals are out and about if they have an easy meal.”

There are believed to be approximately 18,000 black bears in Pennsylvania, the game commission said. They are often found in “large forested areas,” and sightings have occurred in all of the state’s 67 counties.

Butler Township is about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

