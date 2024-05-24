Bear euthanized after reported Steamboat Springs attack

DENVER (KDVR) — A mother black bear and her two yearling cubs were captured after the mother reportedly swiped at a person in Steamboat Springs.

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided an update on their investigation of the alleged bear attack.

The sow and two of her three yearling cubs were trapped Wednesday afternoon near where the attack took place. Using information from investigators, wildlife officers positively identified the bear as the same one from the attack.

CPW said the bear was taken and humanely euthanized per the department’s policy. The bear will be taken to the CPW Health Lab in Fort Collins for further analysis.

Wildlife officers said the yearling cubs were no longer dependent on their mother for food and could gather for themselves. After officers evaluated the cubs, they determined all three bears had the necessary skills to survive on their own.

The two yearlings that were caught have been relocated to southern Routt County. Officers will not attempt to capture the third yearling.

The traps on the path have since been removed.

This situation stems from an attack that was reported on Tuesday. The victim told CPW that they had been swiped from behind by a black bear while on their morning walk. The victim was walking on the path that connects Walton Creek Road and Mt. Werner Circle near the Steamboat Springs Ski Resort.

The victim told officers they noticed a yearling cub on the path and felt a swipe from behind. The victim was knocked to the ground, according to CPW, and sustained minor abrasions to their arm from falling.

It’s important to stay bear aware and follow these tips:

Keep dogs close by and on a leash.

Don’t run from a bear, instead stay calm and back away slowly.

If you see a cub, the mother is usually close by. Leave the area immediately to give them space.

If you’re attacked, don’t play dead. Fight back with anything available. People have successfully defended them­selves with pen knives, trekking poles, and even bare hands.

Be alert at all times and leave your headphones at home. Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk, when the wind is in your face, visibility is limited or you’re walking by a noisy stream. A firm clap or quick shout warns bears that humans are in the area.

As early as May last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife already received 173 reports of bear activity in 25 counties.

