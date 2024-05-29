Bear euthanized after escaping captivity into neighborhood in Yavapai County

A captured bear that escaped into a residential neighborhood in Yavapai County on Tuesday was euthanized by wildlife officials that deemed the animal a threat to the community.

On Monday morning, Arizona Game and Fish responded to sightings of a bear near a populated area just west of Prescott Valley.

The bear, estimated to be about 1 year old, was successfully captured near Glassford Hill and State Route 89.

Officials said the bear was deemed suitable to be let go in a less populated environment and set to be released the next morning.

On Tuesday while on its way to a new home, the bear reportedly chewed its way out of a transport carrier, jumped off the vehicle and proceeded into a Dewey neighborhood, about 15 miles east of where the bear was captured.

Authorities chased the bear from neighborhood to neighborhood, before Game and Fish officials fatally shot the bear due to an imminent threat to the public and no opportunity to fire a tranquilizer gun.

"This is the first time wildlife officials can recall a bear escaping from a transport carrier in this manner," stated a Game and Fish news release.

Officials added that the carrier the bear escaped from had been used previously to transport bears and mountain lions without incident.

Game and Fish said bear sightings in the surrounding Prescott Valley area were normal, but asked the public to report bear sightings in areas with human activity or where a bear is exhibiting aggressive behavior to 623-236-7201.

