Bear cub was playing dangerously close to traffic. Then Minnesota deputy stepped in

While children everywhere are taught to never play too close to traffic, a fuzzy little black bear cub received no such advice from its mama and found itself in quite the predicament on April 7.

Thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, a black bear cub was plucked up and rescued from wandering into traffic on Highway 65 in Stanchfield, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

“The Cub was relocated to a wooded area away from the highway where it’s mother and another Cub promptly joined it,” the post said.

“Though this incident ended positively, we do not recommend our residents handle wild animals.”

The department noted the extra steps that civilians can take in order to keep bears from wandering on their properties, such as keeping their trash in containers, and stashing away bird feeders.

According to Fox 9, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources doesn’t take safety calls “when it comes to bears” and that the “decision is left up to the local sheriff and police departments.”

People cheered the sheriff’s office, thrilled that deputies were able to safely relocate the cub.

“Love this for our community! Thank you for your care and kindness!” one person commented on the post.

“This is the best post ever! Thank you for saving this little baby! I know the mother is thankful too!” another said.

“What a nice act of kindness toward wildlife. Our feeders have been hit once already near North Branch. We usually get the young ones but saw momma once last year,” someone commented.

Stanchfield Township is about a 55-mile drive north of Twin Cities.

