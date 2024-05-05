Bear cub filmed in viral video doing well at NC refuge

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) — A bear cub in Asheville, North Carolina, has been at a rehabilitation center for two weeks after a group of people pulled it from a tree to take pictures.

According to the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, the cub came into the refuge’s care on April 16, the same day that a group of people were recorded pulling two bear cubs from a tree, apparently to take pictures with the animals and leaving one orphaned and potentially injured in the process.

The refuge’s executive director, Savannah Trantham, said that the case does bring up feelings of frustration.

“The silver lining is that this cub was rescued by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission,” Trantham explained. “It is now safe and being well cared for despite being separated from its mom.”

The bear cub was introduced to another cub that had previously arrived at the refuge center.

“Both cubs are thriving and doing well in care,” Trantham continued. “They are eating well and interacting with enrichment, doing all the things we hope to see with young cubs.”

Trantham said the rehabilitation team believes that the two cubs will be released as wild bears in the fall.

The refuge shared photos of the bear cub, but said that the photos were taken the day that the female cub arrived at the center.

(Photo/N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)

(Photo/N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)

