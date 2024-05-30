Bear Chases Dog & Woman Down Driveway in Minnesota

On May 28, a Maple Grove resident encountered three bears rummaging through trash when she headed out to walk her pup. While two bears ran away after the woman screamed, the third bear started chasing her dog. Fortunately, everyone made it out of the bear encounter safely.

Woman and dog encounter 3 bears, 1 chases them down Maple Grove driveway

A Minnesota woman didn’t expect to encounter several bears when she went for a walk with her canine companion. While Bailey Jacobson was walking her dog on Tuesday, she encountered three bears going through her trash can looking for some food. She came across the group of two smaller bears and one bigger one at around 8 p.m.

The bear encounter, which took place outside Jacobson’s home in Maple Grove, was caught on camera. Upon seeing the bears, she naturally screamed as she was “petrified,” per Fox 9. Her scream scared away the two smaller bears, but the bigger one started chasing her dog.

Her canine companion, Zeus, ran down the driveway in front of their house. Fortunately, he escaped the bear just in time by going around a bend in the driveway. However, the bigger bear started pursuing Jacobson after Zeus managed to escape. Her home security camera captured the entire scene.

The Maple Grove resident luckily made it to her house and ran inside. Once she was out of sight, the bear also turned away and vanished into the wooded area near her residence. What surprised Jacobson was that she hadn’t seen bears in that area in about three years. Fortunately, she and her pup managed to escape the bear encounter safely.

Bears are usually attracted to food sources because they have a keen sense of smell. To avoid bear encounters, it is vital to secure garbage cans and remove birdfeeders from your property. If you come across one, banging pots, shouting, throwing things, and slamming doors can help scare them away.

