A recent bear sighting in Batavia, captured on video by a local resident, has prompted the Batavia Police Department to issue safety tips regarding potential bear encounters.

Authorities reported that the bear was observed walking through the yard of a residence on Vine Street.

Bear in your yard? Tips to keep in mind

Never approach a bear

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Do not leave pet food outside

Remove bird feeders if you spot bears in your yard

Bear sightings in Rochester NY region: More info can be found on NYSDEC website

Police highlighted the importance of consulting resources provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) for more guidance on animal safety, particularly in urban settings like Batavia and other parts of the Rochester region.

"Bears will readily utilize human-created food sources and repeat access can make bears bolder," according to the NYSDEC. "This can lead to an increase in human-bear conflicts around homes and residential areas, especially when natural food sources are scarce. Feeding bears intentionally is illegal."

For inquiries, concerns or more information regarding bear sightings or other wildlife encounters, residents are encouraged to contact the NYSDEC.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bear caught on camera prowling through Batavia neighborhood. Watch now