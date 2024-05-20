Bear Attacks Kill 1 Dog & Injure Another in New Jersey

In a recent bear attack that took place in Sparta on May 9, a dog was left severely injured. However, it was the incident on May 13 that took the life of a beloved pet. With two consequent attacks, the New Jersey police department has issued a warning asking residents to be wary of bears.

1 dog killed and another injured in separate bear attacks in Sparta

On Monday, a bear killed a dog in Sparta, New Jersey, per ABC7. The incident happened a few days after an incident in the same town injured another pup. The first bear attack was on Graphic Boulevard when a resident’s pet was injured by a mama bear who had her cub beside her. The second attack was just a mile away on Mountain Spring Drive, where a mama bear fatally injured a canine trying to protect her cub.

While the first dog is expected to make a full recovery, the second pup didn’t share the fate. The canine named Rocco was severely injured and needed over 100 stitches after being rushed to the vet. After a $6,000 bill, the dog unfortunately passed away four days after the deadly attack.

After two back-to-back incidents, Sparta Township Police and NJ Fish and Wildlife have launched an investigation. Residents of the region have been instructed to keep an eye out for any bears and take precautions while out and about. Authorities recommend using an air horn to scare the bears away.

While bears might look cuddly, they are dangerous to be around, especially when with their young. Food sources tend to attract bears as they have a keen sense of smell. So, it is vital to secure your garbage cans. Also, as they leave their dens after hibernation, they constantly search for sustenance. Thus, leaving out any food sources makes the community a repeat target for acquiring food.

