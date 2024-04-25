Bear alert issued for Silverwood Lake Recreation Area

California State Park has issued a bear alert after an increase in bear sightings in the Silverwood Lake area south of Hesperia.

The Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area has recently received multiple reports of bear sightings and interactions, particularly in the New Mesa and Old Mesa Campgrounds, park officials stated. The campgrounds are between the lake and Highway 138.

Park staff is reminding visitors to exercise caution while camping or recreating at the Silverwood Lake area.

While bears are common in the region, officials said the west end of the park has historically been absent from frequented bear activity. Bears are more commonly sighted in the densely wooded regions of the park, such as Miller Canyon, located southeast of the lake

“While bears are captivating creatures, they pose a potential threat to both humans and pets,” park officials said.

To minimize the risk of bear encounters in the campgrounds and other areas in the park, visitors should adhere to the following guidelines:

Do not approach a bear or bear cubs. Mother bears will attack to protect their cubs.

Keep food locked inside a vehicle, bear-proof container, or inside your RV at night. Bears can open ice chests. Do not leave food in tents.

Remove all trash to park-provided dumpsters when leaving your campsite and before going to bed.

Minimize food and other odor products. Clean your dishes and utensils, keep your tent clean, and do not use fragrant perfumes, body sprays, or other scented products.

If you encounter a bear, it is important to:

Make yourself appear large. Waive your arms, yell, make a loud noise, and throw rocks or sticks. Do not run.

If the bear attacks, fight back aggressively. Black bear attacks are very rare.

Notify ranger staff immediately or call 911 to report an aggressive bear.

State park rangers are continuing to monitor the presence of bears within the park and are in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to relocate potentially troublesome bears.

