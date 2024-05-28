Beams being placed for INDOT's U.S. 27 bridge replacement project in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — The bridge replacement project on U.S. 27 in Richmond has met a critical milestone recently.

On May 9, the city and Indiana Department of Transportation announced in joint press releases that the first beams, which there are 63 in total, were being placed on the bridge over the following few weeks.

The project started last spring as a part of the Renew Richmond initiative by INDOT after concerns from both the city and state about the bridge's deteriorating condition.

Soon, drivers will be able to access the bridge once again as it is scheduled to reopen this fall, although construction is expected to continue until summer 2025, both for roadway and sidewalk work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation U.S. 27 bridge project in Richmond has reached a new milestone and is expected to reopen to traffic later this year.

Until the bridge reopens for traffic, U.S. 27 from North D to North G streets as well as Fort Wayne Avenue from North Eighth to North F streets will remain closed, according to the city's press release.

According to INDOT, drivers in the area will see beams spanning 66 to 190 feet be transported to site, resulting in road closures on E and Elm streets later this month to make way for the beams being lifted past the railroad tracks.

Later this summer, INDOT expects to have the concrete deck poured for the bridge.

Replacing the bridge will make it safer for travelers and the project also "addresses safety issues with pier columns in busy downtown streets," as well as improving and adding pedestrian facilities that fall in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: US 27 Bridge Replacement Project update by city of Richmond and INDOT