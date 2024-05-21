'Beacon of protection': Scranton mother's long fight for distracted driving law nears fruition

After 21-year-old Paul Miller Jr. was killed in 2010 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver on a Monroe County highway, his grieving mother whispered a promise into her late son’s ear.

“I made him a promise that I would fight for change,” Eileen Woelkers Miller recalled. “And we later found out that it was distracted driving, and I never ever stopped fighting for laws that would make it better.”

Nearly 14 years later, the Scranton mother’s tireless advocacy is about to deliver one of those laws. The state Legislature recently passed and Gov. Josh Shapiro intends to sign Senate Bill 37, also known as Paul Miller’s Law, which expands existing state law against texting while driving and makes the use of phones and other handheld devices by drivers a summary offense carrying a $50 fine.

The proposed law, which would take effect a year after the governor signs it, would allow police to pull over and cite drivers for using a handheld device even if they haven’t violated any other traffic laws. Police would issue only written warnings for the first 12 months.

Nothing in the proposal prevents drivers from using their phones in a hands-free manner by utilizing Bluetooth, speaker technology or hands-free accessories. The bill includes emergency use and other exceptions.

Some opponents of the proposal, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, argued it would expand police power to conduct more traffic stops that could disproportionately target racial minorities.

The version awaiting the governor’s signature includes language requiring state and local police serving populations of more than 5,000 people to collect and report certain traffic stop data, including the reason for the stop, the perceived race or ethnicity of the driver, whether a search was performed and the results of searches.

It would also enhance penalties for distracted drivers guilty of homicide by vehicle or aggravated assault by vehicle while using a handheld device.

State Sen. Rosemary Brown — the legislation’s prime sponsor who worked to enact it for more than a decade, beginning when she was in the state House — said the law will make Pennsylvania roadways safer, protect drivers and save lives.

“We’re trying to prevent crashes, and by getting the phone out of your hand ... we will hopefully reduce your distraction to prevent crashes,” said Brown, a Monroe County Republican. “You’ll never fully know what you prevented ... but common sense will tell you you know you have prevented crashes and you know you have saved lives.”

Paul Miller Jr., for whom the law is named, was killed July 5, 2010, when a tractor-trailer veered across the median on Route 33 in Monroe County and collided with his car head-on. Investigators determined the tractor trailer driver, who ultimately pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, was reaching for his phone at the time of the fatal crash.

Miller’s mother became a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving in the wake of that tragedy, sharing her son’s story at schools and other venues while pushing the Legislature to act.

The impending victory took far longer than she hoped, but the fight was worthwhile.

“For me, for families, as somebody who went through so much heartbreak, I just find solace in knowing that Paul’s legacy will be a beacon of protection for ... every driver and every passenger on the road,” she said.