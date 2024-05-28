Beacon Journal spelling bee winner moves to Round 3 in national competition

Chippewa High School’s Zach Yeager spells a word during the second round of the Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Hudson, OH.

Zachary Yeager, a seventh-grader at Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School, has moved on to the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

Yeager correctly spelled his Round 1 word, “leberwurst,” on Tuesday and immediately moved to Round 2, which is a vocabulary word. Yeager correctly defined “mollify” to move on to Tuesday’s Round 3, which will begin about 4:30 p.m.

Yeager won the Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee in March.

Spellers who are correct in the third round will move on to the bee’s quarterfinals, which begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The semifinal round begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Finals take place at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Yeager didn’t ask the pronouncer any questions after hearing the word, but his pronouncer did ask him to say the word back to him. That’s a normal practice in spelling bees, as judges want to ensure spellers heard the word correctly.

Yeager said before the spelling bee that his goal was to better the performance of his older brother, Andrew, who competed in 2021 and 2022. Andrew Yeager spelled his first round words correctly both times, but dropped out after missing on his vocabulary words.

Kelly Yeager, Zach’s mother, said Zach and his father, Derek, spent part of Tuesday morning doing some final vocabulary studies.

Derek Yeager has been the spelling coach for both of the Yeager boys. In fact, Kelly and Derek Yeager are both spelling bee veterans, each qualifying for the regional bees when they were younger. Kelly doesn’t remember the word she dropped out on, but said Derek’s was “mettwurst.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is broadcast on Ion Plus for Tuesday and Wednesday’s rounds, and moves to Ion TV for Thursday’s final rounds.

