Zachary Yeager of Doylestown, representing The Akron Beacon Journal in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, works with the pronouncer during Tuesday's early rounds of competition. Yeager was successful in his first three rounds of the bee, and will compete Wednesday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Zachary Yeager's run in the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended Wednesday morning when he misspelled his word in Round 4.

Yeager, a seventh grader at Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School in Doylestown who won the Akron Beacon Journal's Regional Spelling Bee in March, incorrectly spelled "dialypetalous," an adjective that means a flower with distinct petals. He gave an incorrect letter where the Y is located.

Wednesday morning's quarterfinal round was a rough one for the spellers, with the majority of those on stage being eliminated. Most of those who dropped out of the contest Wednesday fell victim to the "schwa" sound in their words. The schwa is known to bedevil spelling bee participants, because it is an unstressed central vowel in a word that, when heard, could seemingly can be a variety of letters.

Yeager was making his first appearance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 13-year-old has one more year of eligibility to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Yeager had all success in Tuesday's rounds. In Round 1, he correctly spelled "leberwurst." In Round 2, which was a vocabulary round, he selected the correct definition of the word "mollify." Tuesday evening, Yeager correctly spelled "cassata."

Yeager was Speller 163 in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Seventeen Ohio spellers started the bee on Tuesday.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is held at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The finals will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday night, and can be seen on Ion TV.

