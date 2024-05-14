‘It was a beacon’: Abilene community leaders rally to save historic Woodson Elementary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During a recent board meeting, Abilene ISD made the decision to offload two of its vacant buildings; Fannin and Woodson elementary schools. The two buildings hold historic significance, however. So, some community leaders want to find a compromise to both honor the past and serve the future.

Founded in 1890 as the first all-Black public school, and formally called “Abilene Colored School” at the time, Woodson began as a single-room schoolhouse with one teacher and 22 students. Over the generations, additions and improvements were made to the original facade, and was dubbed the “Carter G. Woodson School” in 1951. The school would close its doors when Abilene ISD integrated in 1968 school year. For years now, the property has stood silent with only a historical marker to tell passersby of its significance.

Now at risk for demolition or commercial use, Black leaders in the community have been working together to preserve the historic building. Pastor Andrew Penns, director of Curtis House Cultural Center, told KTAB/KRBC the building means so much more than just a structure for the city.

“It was, from the Black perspective, a beacon that ties lots of history from first being the Abilene all-colored school,” Pastor Penns said. “I’ve driven by the Lincoln School on North First, and today it’s a prominent place and it’s going to become a major site in the city. So, why not Woodson Elementary?”

Edwin G. McGee, a Woodson Elementary School neighbor, expressed his disappointment in a lack of Black history preservation in the community.

“You wonder why our neighborhood is gone, and now you want to take away some of the heritage? Just some of the legacy that was at these schools. It’s not right. You don’t sell it to the Black community. You don’t destroy it. You give it to us,” suggested McGee.

With the historic state of the school, a commemorative marker has been placed out front, which cannot be moved, but Pastor Penns said he wants the building to stand along with it.

“Even though we know, and knowing that from the history of respective the building can be torn down, the historical marker must always stay. But, we want to see the building,” Penns added.

The Abilene ISD school board has not yet made a final decision on the fate of neither Woodson nor Fannin elementaries.

