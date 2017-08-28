Beachy Head chemical haze mystery deepens as police say gas not from France

The mystery over a noxious chemical haze that drifted ashore along the Sussex coast and put scores in hospital has deepened as police have said it is unlikely to have come from France.

Around 150 people needed hospital treatment for burning eyes, vomiting and sore throats after the mystery gas came ashore near Beachy Head on Sunday afternoon.

A senior officer said on Sunday there had been previous incidents when "stuff has come across from industrial units in France."

But officers on Monday said wind patterns suggested the cloud had not come from the Continent.

Scientists suggested the haze had instead come from shipping in The Channel or had blown from further along the English coast.

The haze had dispersed by Monday morning and police lifted an order for residents around the Eastbourne area to stay inside and close their windows.

Thousands of visitors are expected to travel to the area as the Bank Holiday sees some of the hottest weather of the year.

Sussex Police said: “Neither the gas nor its source have been established, but agencies are continuing to investigate and have not ruled out either onshore or offshore locations, although it does appear that it did sweep in from the sea driven by onshore breezes.

“However, weather models suggest that an onshore source in northern France is very unlikely.”

The Met Office scientists are helping police try to determine the source of the haze. Winds in the Channel on Sunday had been light and variable with some fog banks. A spokesman said a pocket of low-lying cold air had been covered by a blanket of warmer air in a phenomenon known as a temperature inversion. The phenomenon can mean that pollution becomes trapped and does not disperse.

The spokesman said: "There's a possibility that it's something from a ship in the Channel and also the possibility that it came from the English Coast."

In 2013, residents along the south coast complained after cloud of foul-smelling but harmless gas has leaked from a factory in north-west France.