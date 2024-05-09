Beachgoer kicking it in the Florida Keys finds $1M worth of cocaine, Border Patrol says

A beachgoer hanging out Tuesday in the Florida Keys stumbled upon 65 pounds of cocaine worth about $1 million on the streets, according to federal agents.

The contraband was wrapped in a bound package on Long Key, said Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

The person who discovered it Tuesday subsequently alerted authorities, the Border Patrol said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Large shipments of cocaine and other drugs are not an unusual find on the shores of the Keys, or offshore.

In fact, a murder trial happening this week centers on about 20 kilos a charter fishing crew found at sea and took back to shore to sell in 2015.