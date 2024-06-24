Beach hazard alert at Lake Erie extended into Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has extended its Beach Hazards statement for Northeast Ohio beaches.

According to the NWS, the alert is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lorain and Lake counties until 8 a.m. Monday and Ashtabula Lakeshore and Erie counties through Monday afternoon due to a high risk of rip currents.

The NWS reminds Ohioans that lakeshore currents, caused by winds and waves, can carry swimmers away from shore.

“Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions,” the alert said.

