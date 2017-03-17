Beach Boys Singer Opens Up About Haunting Encounter With Charles Manson and His 'Maniacal Look'

A chilling encounter with Charles Manson still haunts this member of The Beach Boys, nearly 50 years later.

Mike Love, the legendary band's singer, had a bizarre run in with the notorious killer, a little-known story that is featured in a new documentary packed with never-before-seen interviews and anecdotes.

It reveals a little-known episode in Manson’s past like when he heard The Beatles for the first time in 1964.

“He learned how to play guitar in prison. He had said he was going to be bigger than The Beatles when he got out and when he got out it was the summer of love – 1967," former MTV personality Chris Connelly told Inside Edition.

In 1968, Manson had a chance encounter with Dennis Wilson, one of The Beach Boys' founding members.

“Manson had moved himself and his followers into Wilson’s house and stayed there nonstop for a while,” Connelly said.

Love said he came face-to-face with Manson after he tried to leave a wild party at Wilson's home in 1968.

“No sooner than I got in the shower and the door opened and Charlie Manson stood there and looked up at me and said, 'You can't do that.'

'I said, ‘Excuse me?' to which Manson replied: 'You can't leave the group!'

"And he looked at me with those wide eyes and kind of maniacal look,” Love said.

The interview with Love is among many stories featured in a new ABC documentary, Truth and Lies: The Family Manson, airing Friday night. The special also unearths a never-before-seen 1993 interview between Diane Sawyer and the notorious cult leader.

“It's remarkable how much is in all that that we've never been able to put on TV before," Connelly told Inside Edition.

In the documentary, an ABC sound engineer talks about the moment he placed the microphone on Manson for the 1993 interview.

The engineer recalled: “As I’m putting the microphone on him, he looks me in the eye and he says, 'Where are you from, boy?’ And the hair on the back of my neck stood up and I said, ‘I’m from Los Angeles, sir.’

"And he says, ‘Los Angeles, I've been waiting a long time for a bus to pick me up and take me on back.'"

Manson and his followers murdered actress Sharon Tate and seven others in 1969. According to the documentary, those murders may have been triggered by Manson’s failed ambition to become a rock star.

"Manson in his own mind thought he was going to be a huge success and the thing was, he told his family, he told his followers, that he was getting a recording deal," Connelly said. "He thought he was promised one, but he hadn't and so the anger he felt at not getting that deal may have fueled the anger we saw on those nights in Los Angeles."

