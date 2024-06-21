BCSO searching the East Mountains for a missing woman in her eighties

Jun. 20—After eating dinner at a friend's house a week ago, Bonny Dumond left for the seven-minute drive back to her Edgewood home. The 83-year-old woman hasn't been seen since.

Now, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find Dumond, as it's very rare for someone to go missing for so many days, Sgt. Autumn Nease said.

"People normally turn up within 48 hours or so," she said.

Dumond was last seen in the Manzano Springs neighborhood around Niki Court and Holli Loop around 7 p.m. on June 14, when she departed her friend's house. Law enforcement believes the woman, who lives alone, did not make it home that evening, Nease said.

Dumond is 5-feet-7, weighs 145 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald, according to a Sheriff's Office description. She typically wears a scarf on her head, Nease said. Law enforcement believes she is driving her 2022 Ford EcoSport with a New Mexico chile license plate, number AJRT16. The windows on her vehicle are not tinted. If the vehicle was stolen, the plates could have been removed, Nease said.

Dumond has never gone missing before and has a reliable schedule, Nease said. She goes to church and Bible study on Sundays in the East Mountains. Along with missing church, Dumond missed a doctor's appointment on Monday and Bible study on Tuesday.

She does not have any medical diagnosis that would cause a diminished capacity, Nease said.

A longtime Edgewood resident, Dumond regularly visits the Edgewood Community Center and the East Mountains senior centers and enjoys picnicking at campgrounds in the area. Law enforcement is considering the possibility that she went out for a picnic on Saturday, so the Forest Service has checked those campgrounds, including the Fourth of July campground.

Officers with the Special Victims Unit are searching for Dumond in the East Mountains. The Sheriff's Office has used air support drones, walked areas and searched by vehicle, Nease said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.