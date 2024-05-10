BCSO releases security video connected to man’s violent kidnapping and murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly six months after the brutal kidnapping and murder of an Albuquerque man, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing new video tied to the case that they hope can spark new leads.

Deputies say John “Tre” Gabaldon Jr. was abducted in this area back in November. Detectives are looking for two cars spotted on video, that they hope someone will recognize. “He was found to have sustained significant bodily trauma and suffering from at least one gunshot,” says Detective Cameron Carroll, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Detective Cameron Carroll calls it, one of the most violent murder cases he’s seen to date. “Because this person was picked up, I would essentially say kidnapping, against his will and eventually was, you know, murdered in a way that was very, very violent,” said Detective Carroll.

On November 15 around two in the morning, the victim, John “Tre” Gabaldon was kidnapped in front of Motel 6 by Coors and Iliff. His body was found the next day, more than ten miles away near the intersection of Pajarito and Escarpment Road.

Security video from a nearby Chevron shows what may be a silver Volkswagen Passat, then a possible silver Honda Odyssey mini-van passing through the lot.

Detective Carroll believes both cars are involved in the kidnapping and suspect they belong to, two men and a woman. The case, he says, is likely tied to drugs. “There are some documented cases of narcotics-related instances with him. As is frequent over there in that general hotel area the motels over there,” said Detective Carroll.

Detective Carroll says after numerous warrants and interviews, he’s now hoping someone will recognize the cars and can help bring closure to the victim’s family. “You know it’s not lost on me the amount of grief that each family member goes through regardless of the reason why the person was killed. They’re still a son, a daughter, a mother, a father,” said Detective Carroll.

Detective Carroll says while they believe there are at least three suspects in this case, there could be more. They’re also now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to arrests. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online.

