BCSO operation cracks down on South Valley speeders

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy catching up to a speeding car down Coors in the South Valley. A stretch where some drivers only see the speed limit as a suggestion.

APD highlights dozens of arrests during Central Ave. operations

It’s all part of BCSO’s crackdown on speeders. This operation last week focused on Coors and Rio Bravo, where deputies stopped 48 drivers and issued 118 citations, 42 of those for speeding.

For some drivers, they received a warning, which means no fine or court. BCSO says that’s common in these operations as a way to encourage a change in behavior. Earlier this month, BCSO’s traffic unit targeted Paseo Del Norte. Deputies stopped 60 drivers and issued more than 100 citations, half of those for speeding.

More operations are planned for the metro, including on Paseo Del Norte again and throughout the South Valley. BCSO did not specify where their next operations will be but said it will focus on areas in the county where street racing has been a reported problem.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.