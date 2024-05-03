BCSO: Man found dead in canal near Coors and Rio Bravo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found near Coors and Rio Bravo. BCSO responded around 7 p.m. where they found a male who had died in a canal.

Details are limited at this time. BCSO says they are investigating the victim’s cause of death.

