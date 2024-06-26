BCSO looking into death of elderly woman in East Mountains

Jun. 25—The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 83-year-old woman who was found dead in the East Mountains a few days ago.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Gonzales said Bonny Dumond had been reported to law enforcement as missing on June 16. She was found dead on Friday.

Sgt. Autumn Nease said last week Dumond was last seen in the Manzano Springs neighborhood around Niki Court and Holli Loop around 7 p.m. on June 14, when she departed her friend's house. Law enforcement believes the woman, who lives alone, did not make it home that evening.

Gonzales said that following the disappearance, BCSO started an "extensive search" that included air support, drones and BCSO Open Space.

Dumond's body was located in the Tijeras area. The cause and the circumstances leading to her death are still under thorough investigation, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said anyone with information related to the case should call 505-798-7000.