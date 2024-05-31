BCSO is investigating homicide of 16-year-old whose body was found in SW Albuquerque

May 30—The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death of a 16-year-old boy in Southwest Albuquerque.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Gonzales said in a news release that the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Jesus Quintana Cota's body was found in Pajarito Mesa earlier this month with "signs of at least one gunshot wound," Gonzales said.

"Our detectives faced significant challenges in identifying the decedent until a breakthrough came when his family reported him missing," she said.

The discovery of the body was made around 4 p.m. on May 19. Gonzales said she understands concerns regarding how long it took to release Quintana Cota's information.

"Our primary goal has always been to maintain the integrity of the investigation and respect for the victim's family during this difficult time," she said. "Our detectives are committed to thorough and careful investigations, and sometimes these efforts require more time to ensure that every fact is verified and every lead is followed."

Gonzales said identifying Quintana Cota and notifying his family involved a thorough process "driven by our commitment to accuracy and the utmost sensitivity given the age of the victim."

She said BCSO is seeking the public's help in piecing "together the circumstances surrounding Jesus' death."

Gonzales said anyone with information should contact Detective Cameron Carroll at 505-263-5167 or ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.