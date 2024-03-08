BCSO cracking down on aggressive, speedy drivers in the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on speeders and aggressive drivers around the metro with their most recent traffic operation resulting in more than 100 tickets. It’s part of the county’s effort to stop dangerous driving in areas where they’ve received a lot of complaints.

“If we do get crashes at these high speeds, which we caught some of these vehicles, most of the time they do turn out [to be] very significant injuries or fatalities,” said Connor Otero, Deputy First Class for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office with the Traffic Investigation Division.

In a one-day traffic operation focusing on vehicles traveling east on Paseo Del Norte between Rio Grande, and I-25, the county says deputies stopped 60 drivers, issuing 107 citations. More than half of those were for speeding. “We had a couple vehicles at over 100 miles an hour, couple of 96-mile-an-hour cars,” Deputy Otero explained. “We were able to get everyone stopped and issue those citations.”

The operation on Paseo Del Norte is the first of many to come, with the county saying they have plans to do this on other busy streets in the metro. “When we do our large-scale operations and within our traffic investigations division, we will have everyone that’s in the unit out there doing those citations,” said Deputy Otero. “Again, we are all out there as long as we have some time and we aren’t working on major cases from crashes.”

