BCPD temporarily adjusts station lobby hours amid staffing shortage

BATTLE CREEK — The Battle Creek Police Department is temporarily adjusting its station lobby hours due to staffing shortages.

As of April 1, the BCPD lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Along with other services, the BCPD will accept firearm license applications during those hours

"BCPD staff will process licenses to purchase firearms with due speed and diligence. Please understand that depends on current staffing levels and accompanying station hours, and staff may not issue licenses on the same day," city officials said in a press release.

Applicants seeking a firearm permit on the same day of their application may wish to check with other law enforcement agencies. Any Michigan resident can get a license to purchase from any Michigan police department that issues them.

You must be a U.S. citizen, have a Michigan photo ID with your current address, and live in Michigan to obtain a license to purchase a firearm from the BCPD.

Contact the BCPD with questions at (269) 966-3322, or visit battlecreekmi.gov/police.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: BCPD adjusts station lobby hours amid staffing shortage