BCI investigation underway in Tryon Road shooting

Jun. 4—SAYBROOK — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has started an investigation into the Friday evening death of a man on Tryon Road, said Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

"BCI was requested by the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fatal officer- involved shooting that occurred over the weekend," Irwin said in an email.

Irwin said no officers were injured in the incident and the investigation is active and ongoing.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. Irwin said BCI is working with the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office to make that happen.

A press release from Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi indicates the department was called to Tryon Road on Friday evening.

"On Friday May 31 at approximately 7 p.m. a call was received by our dispatch center of a male pointing a gun at his neighbors and their children on Tryon Road in Saybrook Township," a press release provided Saturday states.

"When deputies arrived on the scene, a male subject pointed a gun at the deputies, threatening them and then returned into the house," the release states.

Several attempts to negotiate with the subject failed and he did not respond to deputies verbal commands, the release states.

The Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake County SWAT team was called to the scene due to the nature of the call and the weapons involved, Niemi said.

"The SWAT team tried to negotiate with the subject for several hours to no avail," Niemi said. He said the subject then started firing at the SWAT team vehicles at which time the team members returned fire "neutralizing" the threat.

Irwin said the results of the investigation will be provided to the Ashtabula County Prosecuctor's Office when it is complete.