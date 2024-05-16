BCA assisting Elk River police in 'ongoing investigation', public asked to avoid area

The scene of the investigation with Elk River police and the BCA.

ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Elk River Police Department asked the public to avoid the scene of an "ongoing investigation" with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Thursday afternoon.

Police say the investigation took place on the 19000 block of Lowell Street in Elk River, and traffic restrictions were put in place for the block.

Elk River police said there is no threat to the community, but didn't provide any other details from the investigation. The BCA is working with Elk River PD on the investigation, but could not provide any further information.

Aerial footage of the scene showed crews digging up a backyard, with traffic being blocked for the block around the scene.

At 4:25 p.m., Elk River police lifted the traffic restrictions.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.