BBC Young Reporter Competition 2024: open for entries

The BBC Young Reporter Competition is now closed. Winners will be announced in June 2024.

Now in its sixth year, the annual storytelling competition invites young people aged 11-18 to submit original ideas to the BBC, about the subjects and issues relevant to them.

Winners will have the opportunity to report their stories on BBC programmes and platforms, reaching a wide range of BBC audiences across the UK and globally.

Previous winners have reported on personal stories about themselves and issues that matter to and affect young people, such as the care system, AI, cyber-crime, music education, mental health and diversity in sport.

The most original and compelling story submissions will be put in front of a panel of presenters, reporters, senior editors and producers from across the BBC, such as The One Show, BBC Breakfast, BBC 5 Live, BBC News and BBC Local Radio.

Judges for 2024 include Naga Munchetty, Pria Rai and also from BBC News, presenter Ashley John Baptiste and Nikki Fox, as well as The One Show's Alex Jones and Newsround's Ricky Boleto.

Newsbeat presenter Pria, who is involved for the second time, said: "BBC Young Reporter Competition is such an exciting opportunity to share important stories. There's so much to be said for hearing about an experience directly from someone affected; it can often help other people to talk about an issue too, and that has always been one of the most rewarding parts for me as a journalist.

"It's a total honour to be a judge for the competition and I can't wait to read this year's entries."

The closing date for story submissions: Sunday 24 March 2024 at 11pm.

Stories are considered on editorial merit, based on the strength of the idea and originality, and the judges were also looking for a range of diverse stories from across the UK. The full terms and conditions are available here.

The winners will be announced in June, with their reports broadcasting across the BBC programmes and platforms before the end of 2024.

The BBC Young Reporter Competition 2023 winning stories are available here.

BBC Young Reporter engages with thousands of 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK every year, working in partnership with schools, colleges and youth organisations.

The project is part of the BBC's commitment to media literacy and supporting young people's understanding and interest in broadcasting and the creative industries.

It works with young people in three ways:

supporting them to tell their stories on BBC programmes and platforms

giving them skills and information about how to differentiate between real news and false information

providing advice and inspiration about media careers with help from BBC staff ambassadors

More details about BBC Young Reporter: www.bbc.co.uk/youngreporter

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @BBCYoungReport / #BBCYoungReporter