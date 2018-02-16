BBC tricked staff into thinking next Doctor was a man

From Digital Spy

The BBC was so secretive about Jodie Whittaker's unveiling as the Thirteenth Doctor last summer, they fooled some Doctor Who staff into thinking Peter Capaldi's succesor would be a man.

The clever buggers.

Yep, it turns out that in order to keep the groundbreaking gender change a secret, the broadcaster misled some members of the production – particularly the special effects team who don't solely work for the BBC – by mocking up the storyboards of the all-important regeneration scene to show another man.

"We were kept in the dark when it came to the reveal of who the new Doctor was," explained Milk VFX Visual Effects Producer Louise Hastings (via Radio Times).

"We found out it would be Jodie the same time as everybody else, watching the Wimbledon final."

She went on to say: "The BBC actually had us quote her first scene before we knew it was gonna be Jodie, via storyboards.

"And the storyboards had been drawn with a man as the Doctor, so that was a bit of a surprise!

"I was looking through a list of the favourites to be the Doctor and comparing them to the pictures, but I was wrong, I couldn't figure it out. They threw us off the scent."

Seriously, BBC. You clever buggers.

Milk VFX has been working with Doctor Who since 2005, but starting with series 11 those duties will now fall to new firm Double Negative, who recently worked on the effects for Blade Runner 2049.

Doctor Who series 11 will debut in Autumn 2018 on BBC One and, while we don't have a specific premiere date just yet, you can already win tickets to see episode one before anyone else.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like