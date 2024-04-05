BBC responds to complaints over Princess of Wales cancer coverage

The BBC has shared a statement in response to complaints criticising the broadcaster's coverage of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

The network confirmed that it had received complaints calling its coverage of Kate's health diagnosis on March 22 "excessive and insensitive".

In an official response published on Friday (April 5), the BBC stated it believed its coverage reflected the "significance" of the story and outpouring of public support, but understood that "not everyone would have approved of the approach" they took.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

"We broadcast in full the highly personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she spoke directly to the public about her cancer diagnosis," the statement began.

"Our coverage reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe. We explained to our audience what was known about Catherine's condition, but did not speculate on details that had not been made public."

The broadcaster broke down the various aspects of its reporting, noting how it aimed to be "mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity" due to it being a "difficult time" for the Royal Family.

"As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health," the statement continued.

"We also reported on Catherine's request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues."

In its conclusion, the BBC reiterated its "careful consideration" applied towards all editorial content, but nevertheless acknowledged that some members of the public may not have agreed with their reporting approach on this occasion.

"We always give careful consideration to the editorial decisions we make. While we have a responsibility to report on stories that are of interest to our audience, we appreciate that not everyone would have approved of the approach we took," the statement added.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy after tests following her abdominal surgery in January revealed "cancer had been present".

The video was filmed on March 20 by BBC Studios, the production arm of the BBC.

In the video message shared with the public, Catherine assured that she is "well and getting stronger every day," but asked for privacy for her and her family as she continues treatment.

