BBC reimagines the perfect human body and it'll give you nightmares

Humans aren't perfect, but anatomist Alice Roberts knows how they could be.

On Wednesday, BBC shared a terrifying video in which Roberts reimagines the human body and creates Alice 2.0 — a version of herself with no errors and the most successful features of animals.

This, uh, different looking human model, has large eyes and ears, a chimp's lower back, the legs of an emu, small pumps in her thighs to help blood circulation, and a breast-less chest. Within her lies a dog's heart, "the graceful lungs of a swan," and more. Casual. And oh yeah, to make the whole childbirth thing easier, she has a marsupial pouch. NO THANK YOU.

"Oh no, I can’t look at her," Roberts said. "... The baby’s the weirdest thing. That is the weirdest thing but it's very very cute at the same time."

BBC declared "this could be a human fit for the future." But honestly? Nah, I think we're good.

You can watch the full video here.