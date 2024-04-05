BBC Radio star quits after 50 years with emotional statement

BBC Radio presenter Garry Richardson has quit his radio show, after 50 years of working for the station.

Richardson has confirmed that he is stepping down from presenting the sports news on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, a role he has had since 1981.

He will present his final bulletin on September 9 this year, which is a special date as it will mark 50 years to the day since he first joined the BBC in 1974.

In a statement, Richardson said: "I have had the most wonderful time working for the BBC alongside my heroes from sport and showbusiness. I’ll still be broadcasting from time to time, the only difference will be I won’t be setting my alarm for 2.45am and that’s a lovely thought."

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "Garry is a legendary presenter. So many of us have woken up to him brining the latest sporting news for over four decades.

"He had brought wisdom, insight and a smile to every broadcast. Fifty years at the BBC is an incredible milestone."

Richardson joined the BBC as a junior researcher, joined local radio in 1977, then moved to the BBC Radio Sport department in 1980.

During his career, he has interviewed a range of celebrities, including actors such as Ben Stiller, Samuel L Jackson and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Fans of Richardson have praised the broadcaster on social media and have reacted to his departure from the radio show.

One said: "Garry Richardson has combined humour and humility on the radio my whole life. I can’t believe he’s going. What an institution."

Another wrote: "Amazing, warm and intelligent broadcaster, and far more than just sport. Hope we hear more from his other dimensions in future."

Meanwhile, the Today programme posted on X: “Ten Olympic Games, 11 football World Cups and 20 Ashes series, thank you Garry for 43 spectacular years of sports presenting on #R4Today – we’ll miss you!”

